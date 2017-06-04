Clerk succumbs to injuries after being shot during gas station robbery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT): A homicide investigation is underway after gas station clerk has succumbed to injuries after being shot during a robbery, Saturday, per a press release from the Birmingham Police Department.

Mike Ngani,29, was killed during a robbery at the Citgo Gas Station located on the 9800 block of Parkway East. East Precinct officers responded to a robbery alarm and upon arrival found the victim suffering from a single gunshot wound being consoled by the two people who discovered him.

The victim was transported to UAB Hospital and underwent surgery. Around 4:30am, investigators were notified the victim died.

A preliminary investigation revealed the robbery may have been the motive for the shooting. Investigators are sure an altercation took place inside the location and at some point the victim was shot.

“People should be able to work and return home without being a victim of a crime. Our investigators will work hard to bring this family answers and bring the killer to justice,” says Sgt. Bryan Shelton.