Hoover Police investigating fatal accident

HOOVER, Ala (WIAT): Hoover Police are currently on the scene of an accident that has claimed the life of an unidentified adult female, says Lt. Kieth Czeskelba of Hoover Police.

At approximately 1:50 P.M., An adult female was traveling West on Hugh Daniel Drive when her car left the roadway and struck a tree. The driver was the only occupant inside the vehicle.

Traffic crash investigators are currently attempting to reconstruct the scene to determine a possible cause for the accident.

No further information is available as this is still under investigation.