Man charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting into ex-girlfriend’s vehicle

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala (WIAT): Cameron Colby Kay, 26, of Pell City faces two charges of attempted murder and three counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle, per a press release from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to an emergency call on U.S. Highway 280 where the caller stated she and five other passengers were traveling East near the intersection of Dunnavant Valley Road when her ex-boyfriend shot at her car numerous times.

Deputies discovered three of the shots entered the vehicle and narrowly missed the two of the occupants. No one was struck by any of the rounds. Evidence was collected at the scene by Sheriff’s evidence technicians.

Witnesses identified Cameron Colby Kay as the person who fired the shots. Sheriff’s investigators immediately began looking for Kay and also obtained five warrants for his arrest: two for attempted murder and three for shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Kay was located by deputies at his residence Saturday afternoon and taken into custody without incident. Kay was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he remains with bonds totaling $210,000.00.