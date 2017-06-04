Victim identified after drowning at Big Wills Creek

GADSDEN, Ala (WIAT): A female victim has been identified after drowning and another person is still reported missing at Big Wills Creek, per London Pierce, Etowah County Coroner.

Pierce has identified the woman as Betty Ann Moon, 39. An unknown male is believed to have accompanied Moon and is also believed to have drowned near the location, per Natalie Barton of Etowah County Sheriff’s Office.

No further information has been released as the Gadsden Police Department is continuing the search for the missing person.

WIAT CBS42 will update as more information becomes available.