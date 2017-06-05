Auburn’s Austin Wiley, Chuma Okeke accept invites for USA Basketball U19 World Cup Training Camp

Invitations were issued by the USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Team Committee. Athletes eligible for this team must be 19 years old or younger (born on or after Jan. 1, 1998) and U.S. citizens.

As the 2013 and 2015 FIBA U19 World Champion, the United States will look for a third consecutive gold medal at the July 1-9 event in Cairo, Egypt.

“It’s an incredible honor to be given the opportunity to represent your country in international basketball,” said Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl. “Austin has experienced this before, and he has come home with gold and the experience of a lifetime.

“I want to thank the U.S. Olympic Committee, Jerry Colangelo, Matt Painter and the selection committee for identifying Chuma Okeke. These invites are typically for McDonald All-American-type players only, but the committee saw through it, and they recognized what a truly outstanding player he is.”

Wiley averaged 8.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 18.1 minutes this past season while starting 21 of 22 games. The Hoover, Ala., native, who shot 58.0 percent from the floor, scored a career-high 25 points, including 21 in the second half, at NIT Champion TCU on Jan. 28. He recorded his first double-double in only his 11th game as he had 10 points and a career-best 11 rebounds at No. 23 South Carolina, which reached the Final Four.

He was named SEC Freshman of the Week on Jan. 23 after averaging 14.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in wins vs. Alabama and LSU.

Wiley played on Team USA’s gold medal winner at the FIBA Men’s U17 World Championship in Zaragoza, Spain in the summer of 2016 and has participated in the past three minicamps for the USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Team. Including four gold medalists from this past summer, 14 athletes on the trials roster boast USA Basketball experience.

Okeke, who is ranked 41st nationally, totaled 35 points and 17 rebounds at the Cancer Research Classic on Jan. 11 for Westlake High. He totaled 35 points and 24 rebounds in an 89-83 triple overtime loss to Newton in the state playoffs on Feb. 24. Okeke led Westlake to the 2016 Georgia Class 6A state championship for the first time since 2002.

The Atlanta, Ga., native was named a MaxPreps All-American third-team selection this past season.

For more information, go to www.usabasketball.com.