Birmingham man wanted for allegedly shooting 2 dogs in apartment building arrested

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — BREAKING: The suspect was taken into custody a little before 4 p.m. Monday.

—

Birmingham Police are looking for a man who they say shot and killed two dogs.

According to Sgt. Bryan Shelton, the shooting happened May 26 in an apartment building on 22nd St. South.

Warrants for aggravated cruelty to animals were issued against Grant Randall Sides, 25, on June 2.

According to Shelton, police received two separate calls on the day of the incident.

One call was for a car that crashed at Highland Avenue and U.S. 31. Shelton said officers found Sides in the wrecked car.

Sides was charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance and taken to Brookwood Hospital.

Since driving under the influence is a misdemeanor, Shelton was unable to immediately confirm that Sides was ever taken to jail, and a search of court records did not turn up any documents that would indicate that Sides was booked.

The other call came from the apartment building on 22nd St., where Sides lives, after neighbors heard multiple gunshots.

There, Shelton said officers found a trail of what appeared to be feces, along the sidewalk leading into Sides’ apartment.

When officers searched the apartment, Shelton said they found a dog, dead with a gunshot wound.

Shelton said officers also searched the apartment next door, after they found bullet holes in a shared wall, and found a second dog that had been shot dead.

While officers investigated the case, Shelton said Sides told them that the neighbors upstairs had shot and killed his dog.

Officers then discovered that there were no neighbors upstairs.

Anyone with information that can lead investigators to Sides is asked to call Crimestoppers at 254-7777.