Body of Naomi Jones, missing 12-year-old girl, found

wkrgkendraday and Khadijah Torbert Published: Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Investigators have found a body in Pensacola.

Sheriff David Morgan in a press conference Monday evening confirm the body is that of missing 12-year-old Naomi Jones who vanished from her home Wednesday, May 31, 2017.

Jones’s body was found after 4 p.m. on Ashland Avenue and Detroit Street in a stream according to Sheriff Morgan.

People of Interest will be questioned, but no further leads of the suspects are available at this time.

A prayer vigil will still be held at Olive Baptist Church (the main site) located at 1836 E Olive Rd, Pensacola, FL 32514 at 6 o’clock.

