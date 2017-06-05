Deontay Wilder speaks with children in Tuscaloosa, talks boxing title

Tuscaloosa, Ala. (WIAT) – The WBC Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder was in his hometown of Tuscaloosa Monday to speak with children at the Police Athletic League’s basketball camp. More than 100 kids, ages 8-18, participated in the camp and came out to hear Wilder’s message.

“They’re going to go back, even the ones that are half way paying attention, I got their focus because they saw I was real and I want to be a father figure to them,” Wilder said.

The Bronze Bomber’s message revolved around “creating something you want to become,” goal setting, and rising above negative comments made by others.

“I’m above what they say and I will prove them wrong,” Wilder said of his speech to the children, “I’m going to prove you wrong. It’s not an “if,” it’s a when.”

We spoke with Deontay about his plans inside the ring. Wilder claims he will have a big fight announcement soon and still has goals to unify the boxing title.

“I’m very confident that it will happen. That’s just a fact of when, there’s so many things going on. Boxing is definitely a business and we approach it accordingly. Boxing is a worldwide sport, so we have so many different people all over the world,” Wilder said.