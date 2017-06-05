Jasper family searching for missing man

Published:

JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — Jasper Police and a family are searching for a missing man that was last seen on Wednesday, according to the family.

Chris Braden was last seen that day around 9:30 p.m.  He stands at 6’3″ tall and weighs about 255 pounds, with a tattoo of a semicolon on his left wrist and a blue Brahma bull on his right upper arm.

Braden drives a Scion coupe with tag number 64AK362, and was last seen with long hair and no facial hair. The family is asking anyone with any information to call Jasper Police at 221-2121.

