School systems offer free meals to children through summer feeding programs

Now that school is out for the summer, many counties are offering free meals to supplement the meals students would receive during the school day.

We’ve listed the feeding sites for each county below.

Tuscaloosa County Schools

The Tuscaloosa County School System will begin serving breakfast and lunch from its new feeding unit, Nutrition Ignition, on June 5th. The bus will move throughout the summer.

June Feeding Sites:

Matthews Elementary School

Walker Elementary School

Maxwell Elementary School

Holt Elementary School

Crestmont Elementary School

Davis-Emerson Middle School

June and July Summer Feeding Sites:

Englewood Elementary School

Lake View Elementary School

Duncanville Middle School

Tuscaloosa County High School

Holt High School

Northport Schools

Northport Schools will serve free breakfast and lunch Monday-Friday starting in June. Breakfast will be served from 7:15 a.m.-8:30 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Tuscaloosa County High (June 1- July 21)

Crestmont Elementary (June 5- June 30)

Matthews Elementary (June 5- June 30)

Alabaster

Alabaster sites will start serving lunch and breakfast in June. Children 18 years and younger will qualify for the free meals. Adults can purchase meals in certain locations.

Meadow View Elementary – Breakfast (7:30 a.m.. – 8:30 a.m.), Lunch (11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.)

(7:30 a.m.. – 8:30 a.m.), (11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.) Thompson Intermediate – Breakfast (7:30 a.m.. – 8:30 a.m.), Lunch (11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.)

(7:30 a.m.. – 8:30 a.m.), (11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.) The Branch at Mission Hills – Lunch (Lunch 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m)

(Lunch 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m) YMCA Of Alabaster – Lunch (Lunch 11:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m)

(Lunch 11:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m) Buck Creek Park – Lunch (12 p.m. – 1 p.m.)

(12 p.m. – 1 p.m.) Thompson Middle School – Lunch (11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.)

(11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.) Alabaster First United Methodist – Lunch (12:10 p.m. – 1:10 p.m.)

(12:10 p.m. – 1:10 p.m.) First Baptist Church of Alabaster [Starts June 12th] – Lunch (11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.)

(11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.) Camp Branch United Methodist – Lunch (11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.)

(11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.) Mount Olive Baptist – Lunch (11:50 a.m. – 12:50 p.m.)

(11:50 a.m. – 12:50 p.m.) Freewill Ministries – Lunch (12 p.m. – 1 p.m.)

(12 p.m. – 1 p.m.) Soldiers of the Cross – Lunch (11:40 a.m. – 12:40 p.m.)

(11:40 a.m. – 12:40 p.m.) Manna Ministries – Lunch (11:10 p.m. – 12:10 p.m.)

Jefferson County

Jefferson County sites will start serving breakfast and lunch on June 5th. Breakfast will be served from 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Shades Valley High School

Bessemer

Children 18 years of age and under can receive a free meal Monday-Friday from June 5 – July 21, 2017.

A Plus Learning Center

J.S. Abrams Elementary School

Alabama Stem Education

Alabama Stem Education- Lawson Campus

Angel’s In The Sky

Annie Lee’s Daycare

Antioch Mission Baptist Church

Bessemer City High School

Bessemer City Middle School

Bessemer Recreation Center

Braswell Homes

Bryant’s Daycare & Learning Center

C.F. Hard Elementary School

Candy Mountain Community Apartments

Child Care Heaven Development Center

Christ Episcopal Church

Cornerstone Daycare

Demetrius Newton Gardens

Fairfield Community Center

Friendship Baptist Church

Fultondale Elementary Summer Camp

Great Expectations Millennium Ministries

Greenwood Elementary School

Heavenly Hands Daycare

Holy Family Catholic Summer Camp

House of Prayer Outreach Faith Church

J.I. Cobb Community Center

Jonesboro Elementary School

Kate Waller Homes

Legacy YMCA

Lil Angels Development Center

Little Footprints In The Sand

Midfield Community Center

Mt. Pilgrim Christian Academy

Mount Pilgrim Baptist District Association

Muscoda Community Center

New Horizon Summer Program

New Salem Missionary Baptist Church

Pinson Community Summer Camp

Pleasant Hill Baptist Church

Red Mountain Height Community Center

Shady grove Missionary Baptist Church

St. John Baptist Church

St. Matthew Baptist

Terrace Manor Apts

The Full Deliverance Church of God Summer Camp

The Guiding Light Church

Triumph Youth & Adult Community Development Center

True Vine Evangelical Outreach Ministries

United Community Center

Westhills Elementary School

Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church