School systems offer free meals to children through summer feeding programs

Now that school is out for the summer, many counties are offering free meals to supplement the meals students would receive during the school day.
We’ve listed the feeding sites for each county below.
Tuscaloosa County Schools
The Tuscaloosa County School System will begin serving breakfast and lunch from its new feeding unit, Nutrition Ignition, on June 5th. The bus will move throughout the summer.
June Feeding Sites:
- Matthews Elementary School
- Walker Elementary School
- Maxwell Elementary School
- Holt Elementary School
- Crestmont Elementary School
- Davis-Emerson Middle School
June and July Summer Feeding Sites:
- Englewood Elementary School
- Lake View Elementary School
- Duncanville Middle School
- Tuscaloosa County High School
- Holt High School
Northport Schools
Northport Schools will serve free breakfast and lunch Monday-Friday starting in June. Breakfast will be served from 7:15 a.m.-8:30 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Tuscaloosa County High (June 1- July 21)
- Crestmont Elementary (June 5- June 30)
- Matthews Elementary (June 5- June 30)
Alabaster
Alabaster sites will start serving lunch and breakfast in June. Children 18 years and younger will qualify for the free meals. Adults can purchase meals in certain locations.
- Meadow View Elementary – Breakfast (7:30 a.m.. – 8:30 a.m.), Lunch (11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.)
- Thompson Intermediate – Breakfast (7:30 a.m.. – 8:30 a.m.), Lunch (11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.)
- The Branch at Mission Hills – Lunch (Lunch 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m)
- YMCA Of Alabaster – Lunch (Lunch 11:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m)
- Buck Creek Park – Lunch (12 p.m. – 1 p.m.)
- Thompson Middle School – Lunch (11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.)
- Alabaster First United Methodist – Lunch (12:10 p.m. – 1:10 p.m.)
- First Baptist Church of Alabaster [Starts June 12th] – Lunch (11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.)
- Camp Branch United Methodist – Lunch (11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.)
- Mount Olive Baptist – Lunch (11:50 a.m. – 12:50 p.m.)
- Freewill Ministries – Lunch (12 p.m. – 1 p.m.)
- Soldiers of the Cross – Lunch (11:40 a.m. – 12:40 p.m.)
- Manna Ministries – Lunch (11:10 p.m. – 12:10 p.m.)
Jefferson County
Jefferson County sites will start serving breakfast and lunch on June 5th. Breakfast will be served from 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- Shades Valley High School
Bessemer
Children 18 years of age and under can receive a free meal Monday-Friday from June 5 – July 21, 2017.
- A Plus Learning Center
- J.S. Abrams Elementary School
- Alabama Stem Education
- Alabama Stem Education- Lawson Campus
- Angel’s In The Sky
- Annie Lee’s Daycare
- Antioch Mission Baptist Church
- Bessemer City High School
- Bessemer City Middle School
- Bessemer Recreation Center
- Braswell Homes
- Bryant’s Daycare & Learning Center
- C.F. Hard Elementary School
- Candy Mountain Community Apartments
- Child Care Heaven Development Center
- Christ Episcopal Church
- Cornerstone Daycare
- Demetrius Newton Gardens
- Fairfield Community Center
- Friendship Baptist Church
- Fultondale Elementary Summer Camp
- Great Expectations Millennium Ministries
- Greenwood Elementary School
- Heavenly Hands Daycare
- Holy Family Catholic Summer Camp
- House of Prayer Outreach Faith Church
- J.I. Cobb Community Center
- Jonesboro Elementary School
- Kate Waller Homes
- Legacy YMCA
- Lil Angels Development Center
- Little Footprints In The Sand
- Midfield Community Center
- Mt. Pilgrim Christian Academy
- Mount Pilgrim Baptist District Association
- Muscoda Community Center
- New Horizon Summer Program
- New Salem Missionary Baptist Church
- Pinson Community Summer Camp
- Pleasant Hill Baptist Church
- Red Mountain Height Community Center
- Shady grove Missionary Baptist Church
- St. John Baptist Church
- St. Matthew Baptist
- Terrace Manor Apts
- The Full Deliverance Church of God Summer Camp
- The Guiding Light Church
- Triumph Youth & Adult Community Development Center
- True Vine Evangelical Outreach Ministries
- United Community Center
- Westhills Elementary School
- Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church