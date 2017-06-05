Stillman College in financial trouble; pastors rally to raise money through area churches

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Local pastors are working to help Stillman College get out of deep financial trouble.

The college has to pay back a $40 million dollar loan to the federal government that it received in 2012.

Pastors in the area are rallying to help the historically black college by accepting donations for what they’re calling “Stillman College Sunday”. They hope to raise more than $100 thousand dollars through area churches.

The school received financial help from the Tuscaloosa City Council in 2016 to help with operating expenses.

