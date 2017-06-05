Trace Crossings rezoning meeting set for Monday

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT)– The Hoover City Council is expected to make a decision on the Trace Crossing Subdivision on Monday.

Commercial retail and industrial space could be moving into the area off of Stadium Trace Parkway across from the Hoover Met. The landowners, Us Steel, developer and the residents have been working together to finalize a plan that would sit well with all parties. Some living in the neighborhood do not want certain businesses brought in that would disturb the quiet living space.

The developer will present the final plan at Monday’s city council meeting.