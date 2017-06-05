Tuscaloosa city officials out to collect hundreds of thousands of dollars in unpaid parking tickets

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The City of Tuscaloosa is cracking down on unpaid parking tickets. In the past ten

In the past ten years, the tally of unpaid tickets has climbed as high as $800,000. Money that the city is growing increasingly concerned with collecting.

Jimbo Woodson, a lawyer with the City Attorney’s office, says the process has been very frustrating. He says offenders who don’t pay their outstanding tickets could go to jail.

“If someone doesn’t show up to parking court, we can do a supplemental summons and if they don’t show up for that, we can issue a warrant for their arrest,” Woodson said. “So just come in and pay them, we don’t want to issue warrants for your arrest and bring people to court to do that, but we will if we have to.”

City Council President Cynthia Almond says not getting those funds owed to the City can hurt.

“$800,000 is a lot of money and of course that money goes into the general fund for the city,” Almond said. “So whenever we are not collecting the money we should be collecting, it hurts all of us because that’s money we could use to do good things.”

Attorney Jimbo Woodson says the City supported legislation in the past several years that would have allowed them to put boots on cars and tow offender’s vehicles who have three violations. Woodson says he is hoping the Legislature will pass the measure in the future.

Woodson says that some of the worst offenders in Tuscaloosa owe as much as $5,000 in unpaid parking tickets.