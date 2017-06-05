Undocumented immigrant goes to court for traffic violation, gets detained by ICE agents

Related Coverage Immigration policy results in more ICE raids and arrests

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — After showing up to court Friday at Gardendale Municipal Court for a traffic violation, an undocumented immigrant was questioned and detained by ICE agents.

38 year-old Juan De La Cruz has two children and a wife and has been in the United States for more than 12 years, according to his attorney Daniel Lopez Rubio.

Lopez Rubio said he was going to get some court documents from the clerk and asked if his client could come with him.

“She told me no, so he could stay behind to speak with some people, so I’m like speak with what people…so I look to my left where she was kind of looking over my shoulder very nervously and I see the people she was talking about,” Lopez Rubio said.

Those people were several ICE agents who closed in on he and his client De La Cruz, that’s when Lopez Rubio began recording the encounter which went on for 6 minutes.

WATCH FULL VIDEO

“Why are we being detained,” he asked. An agent responded, “we’re going back here to interview him.”

“If he’s not being detained then we are free to go is that correct,” the attorney asked. “He’s not free to go right now… we’re questioning his immigration status,” the agent responded.

“Well what probable cause do you have to question his immigration status,” the attorney further questioned, and the agent responded, “based on his booking record.”

According to Rubio Lopez, his client had no major criminal history, just traffic violations and being pulled over by police.

“He has no violent crimes, he is a very soft spoken individual – he is very caring and compassionate and his family very much wants him back,” Rubio Lopez said.

The ICE agents eventually took De La Cruz to a room where they continued to question and detained him, the video shows an agent speaking with his attorney suggesting that he get an immigration lawyer to help his client.

“People should care about this because terror comes in many forms, it doesn’t just come by ISIS, it doesn’t come from lone wolfs, it’s coming from our government, it’s coming from people who wear a badge that says ICE, they are storming into courthouses, they are ripping apart families and to me it is terror,” Rubio Lopez said.

Juan De La Cruz remains in custody, his lawyer Rubio Lopez tells CBS42 that his client had a chance to speak with his wife and children and has retained an immigration attorney out of Atlanta.