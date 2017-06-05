New UA head baseball coach: ‘I’ve been waiting all week to say Roll Tide!”

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama Monday introduced their new head baseball coach.

“I’ve been waiting all week to say Roll Tide!” Brad Bohannon said after he took the podium.

Bohannon spoke about the type of program he plans to have.

“”We will have a player first program. Get degree, grow into good husbands and fathers, best version of themselves,” he explained.

Bohannon will be with Auburn Monday night for the regional finals vs. FSU; he says he will give that team all he has to win the ballgame. He also said he’s not ready to make a decision or announcement on whether he’ll remain with the team if they advance to super regionals.