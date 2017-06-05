New UA head baseball coach: ‘I’ve been waiting all week to say Roll Tide!”

By and Published: Updated:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama Monday introduced their new head baseball coach.

“I’ve been waiting all week to say Roll Tide!” Brad Bohannon said after he took the podium.

Bohannon spoke about the type of program he plans to have.

“”We will have a player first program. Get degree, grow into good husbands and fathers, best version of themselves,” he explained.

Bohannon will be with Auburn Monday night for the regional finals vs. FSU; he says he will give that team all he has to win the ballgame. He also said he’s not ready to make a decision or announcement on whether he’ll remain with the team if they advance to super regionals.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s