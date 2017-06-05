Volunteer fire department building, storm shelter vandalized

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A volunteer fire department building and storm shelter were damaged by vandals in Etowah County over the weekend.

The Coates Bend Volunteer Fire Department and other buildings on the property were spray-painted with profanity and racial slurs, according to the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office.

“I really am at a loss of words for someone doing this to our community,” said Coates Bend VFD Chief Michael Prickett.

Prickett and his crew never get paid to answer calls as volunteers, including Sunday’s call about damage to their own building.

“There was 8 of us here approximately three and a half hours yesterday washing, scrubbing, whatever we could do to get the words off the side of the buildings,” said Prickett.

Despite being the victim of vandals, firefighters again put the community first, giving up time on their weekend to clean up the mess so folks at the nearby church didn’t have to see the vulgar writing on the wall.

“Its facing back towards the church and that’s not something we want people to see in the community,” said Prickett.

Neighbors were angry about the damage. Many stopped by the department Monday to get a look.

“It breaks my heart to see this going on,” said Brian Davis, who lives in the area.

Davis said he used to be a volunteer firefighter and knows how strapped departments can be for resources already.

“It ain’t like we got lots of funds coming from this community. We’re all struggling and people’s messing up things that we’ve got out here,” said Davis.

Prickett is leaving some of the damage for the insurance company to see. He estimated it will cost more than $1,000 to clean up and re-paint.

“We hate to see this kind of stuff happen, I just hope we get to the bottom of who done this,” said Prickett.

Many people in the neighborhood worry that kids or teenagers are responsible. Etowah County deputies are investigating.

Neighbors think cleanup should be part of the punishment for whoever is caught.

“I think if they had to take time out of their day out of their lives, and money out of their pockets to fix something like this, they’d learn,” said Davis.

Chief Prickett said he will likely have to look into buy security cameras because of what happened.

Coates Bend VFD is having its annual BBQ fundraiser to help with equipment and other needs. It will be Saturday, June 24 from 11-3.

If you have any information about the vandalism, you are asked to call Etowah County investigator Brian Smith at (256)-613-8624.