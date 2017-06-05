What is The ēCO Savings Race 6th Edition?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Since 2012, ēCO Credit Union has been partnering with CBS 42 to provide the ēCO Savings Race to members and the community. In 2016 and 2017, we celebrated our fifth ēCO Savings Race and desired to make it bigger and better than ever before. As we entered the 5th Edition, we wanted a way to help EVEN MORE families and individuals, and we did just that!

“What this program is doing for families in our community is really extraordinary. There is no way for us to properly thank you for what all you have done for our family. If there is ever a doubt in what you are achieving through this ministry, please call one of us. We will quickly remind you of how you have forever changed our lives and the lives of our children. The ēCO Savings Race not only helped us achieve every single one of the financial goals we set; it has also brought us closer to God as a family in a way we never saw coming. This was the opportunity of a lifetime; we are so thankful you gave us the chance to take it. ”

– Team Stephenson, ēCO Savings Race 5th Edition Winners

ēCO coaches worked with eight teams to help them improve their financial pictures. At the conclusion of the 5th Edition of the eCO Savings Race, teams had improved their financial pictures by more than $91,000! That brings the total financial picture improvement to over $375,000! Did we mention that the winner of the ēCO Savings Race receives $10,000, AND all finalist teams receive $2,000?!

Are you interested in improving your financial picture?

Do you want to learn how to make a monthly budget?

Do you need extra accountability to meet your financial goals?

Do you want the opportunity to win $10,000?