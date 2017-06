IRONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Wrecker crews are cleaning up a crash on I-20 westbound at the 459 exit this morning.

The crash involved two 18-wheelers. The two right lanes are blocked.

7:25am: wrecking crews now working to clear scene of crash on I-20 WB @ I-459 in Irondale. @WIAT42 #RealTimeTraffic42 pic.twitter.com/uxma1L8XxY — Cameron Edgeworth (@CamEdgeworth) June 5, 2017

Keep up with traffic delays and incidents by following our traffic reporters Cameron Edgeworth and Rachel Lundberg on Twitter. You can also search #RealTimeTraffic42 for updates.

Crash on I-20 at 459 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery