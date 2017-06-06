30-year-old son accused of staging home invasion to steal from parents

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Three suspects have been charged in connection with the invasion of an Adger home, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a report of a burglary around 4:30 a.m. on May 19, 2017.

Homeowners reported that they were awakened by 4 masked who took guns, jewelry, and prescription medication. Investigators later determined that there were only 3 suspects.

Detectives discovered that one of the victim’s cards was used at a convenience store shortly after the robbery. Officials used surveillance footage from the store on Academy Drive in Bessemer to identify the suspect as Jamie Cowherd.

Jamie Cowherd and Jamie Meadows were both stopped by Hueytown police and arrested for outstanding warrants. During questioning, detectives learned that Jamie Lee Meadows was the adopted son of the home invasion victims. Investigators learned that he enlisted the help of Jamie Cowherd and Roy Jones in the burglary.

Meadows originally told detectives that he was not involved in the burglary and that Cowherd and Jones forced him to show them where his parents lived. He later admitted that he was involved in the crime.

According to Sheriffs, the stolen property has not been recovered.

Meadows was arrested on May 25 and was charged with 1st-degree burglary, 1st-degree robbery, 1st-degree theft of property, and 3rd-degree theft of property. He is being held in the Jefferson County Jail and his bond is set at $285,000.

Cowherd was arrested and charged with 1st-degree robbery, 1st-degree theft of property, 2nd-degree assault, and 2nd-degree theft of property. He is being held in the Tuscaloosa Metro Jail on unrelated charges.

Jones is charged with 1st-degree burglary, 1st-degree robbery, 2nd-degree assault, 1st-degree theft of property, and 2nd-degree theft of property. Jones is still at large.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Roy Scott Jones, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 325-1450 or Crimestoppers at 254-7777.