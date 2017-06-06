Alabaster police search for armed robbery suspects

By Published: Updated:

ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabaster Police are searching for two suspects responsible for the armed robbery of a gas station.

According to Lieutenant Grant Humphries, suspects robbed the Shell gas station on 1st North across from the Shelby Baptist Medical Center.

The gas station clerk, Maria Canela, says two gunmen entered the store around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning. They asked her for the money and she gave it to them.

“It’s been a tough morning for me I am still in shock,” Canela said. “It’s nothing easy. It’s a bad feeling to have two guys pointing at you with a gun.”

If you have any information that could help police locate the suspects, please call investigators at 205-663-7041.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s