Alabaster police search for armed robbery suspects

ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabaster Police are searching for two suspects responsible for the armed robbery of a gas station.

According to Lieutenant Grant Humphries, suspects robbed the Shell gas station on 1st North across from the Shelby Baptist Medical Center.

The gas station clerk, Maria Canela, says two gunmen entered the store around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning. They asked her for the money and she gave it to them.

“It’s been a tough morning for me I am still in shock,” Canela said. “It’s nothing easy. It’s a bad feeling to have two guys pointing at you with a gun.”

If you have any information that could help police locate the suspects, please call investigators at 205-663-7041.