Day 5: National Senior Games continue in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The 2017 National Senior Games are in full swing. Tuesday marks day five of the world’s largest multi-sport competition for people 50 and older.

For the first time, the national games are being held in Alabama.

Over a two week period, more than 10,000 senior athletes will compete in 19 different sports.

One of the more popular events is Pickleball, a mix between tennis, racquetball and badminton.

CBS42 news caught up with a pair of athletes from Georgia competing in swimming. They call themselves the Killer Whales. 63 year-old Rebecca Hamilton and 73-year-old Sue Ottosen say playing sports is the best way to live a long healthy life.

“We’re part of the baby boomers, there’s going to be a whole lot more of us then there are of ya’ll and if we’re healthy it’s going to be a good thing for you,” said Hamilton.

“Please seniors get off your rear get off your tushies and move, I don’t care if it’s walking skipping jumping in the pool out of the pool,” said Ottosen.

Sue and Rebecca aren’t your typical athletes, they fell in love with sports later in life, proving that it’s never too late.

Sporting events continue through next Tuesday. All events are free and open to the public.

For a complete schedule, click here.