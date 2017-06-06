High Socks for Hope helps Pickens County resident rebuild home destroyed in 2016 tornado

ALICEVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Pickens County tornado survivor now has a brand new home.

Bruce Hughes lost his home in the Sapps community after it was destroyed by a tornado on February 2, 2016. He was nearly buried alive but managed to escape the rubble on MLK Street.

Hughes’s new home was built on the same spot where the former house was. He says he is thankful that people helped him get a fresh start.

“It just shows you that God still has people that care and love people in this world,” Hughes said. “Praise God because I know they didn’t have to do it but praise God for the blessings that they did send my way, and I am just overwhelmed by it.”

An organization called High Socks for Hope raised the money and built Hughes the brand new three bedroom, two bathroom home.

High Socks for Hope was established after the 2011 tornadoes in Tuscaloosa. The group helps natural disaster survivors and homeless veterans get homes.