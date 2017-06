BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hilton Garden Inn and Suites is holding a two-day job fair this week.

The hotel is currently under construction in the Parkside district and should be complete in early Septemeber.

The job fair will be held at the Alabama Workforce Training Center on 6th Avenue South.

The fair will be Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. The hotel is looking to fill close to 100 positions.