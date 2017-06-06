Hoover man beaten to death with hammer inside apartment, 21 year old roommate arrested

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect is behind bars, accused of killing his roommate with a hammer Monday night at a Hoover apartment complex.

Hoover police say they responded to an assault call in the 5000 building of The Renaissance at Galleria apartments a little after 10 p.m. Monday night. The caller said they were visiting the victim and reported the victim was being attacked by his roommate. After the assault, the suspect fled in the victim’s car.

Officers responded and found the 26-year-old victim dead in his bedroom with severe injuries to his face, head and torso. A hammer was found near his body, and police say it was apparently used in the attack.

Bessemer Police took the suspect into custody after stopping the vehicle on Academy Drive around 12:15 Tuesday morning. The driver reportedly had blood on his clothes and was identified as the victim’s roommate Ledarius Jaquad Peterson, 21, of Hoover. He was taken into custody without incident and taken to the Hoover City Jail. Warrants for murder and theft of property were issued for him this morning. His bond is set at $130,000.