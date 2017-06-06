Mercedes-Benz teams up with Habitat for Humanity to aid in Alberta City tornado recovery

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa family now has a brand new home thanks to some community generosity.

On Tuesday morning, Habitat for Humanity teamed up with Mercedes-Benz to dedicate a brand new home to Kourtney Davis and her family. The house is located on Juanita Drive in the Alberta community.

Davis says the generosity shown to her family makes her want to give back and help others.

“They are giving back to the community is an awesome cause,” Davis said. “It also makes me want to continue periodically going out to Habitat and volunteering whenever I can.”

This is the first time donor Mercedes-Benz has provided complete funding for the project. Volunteers from Mercedes also provided all the labor to build the Davis family their house. Ellen Potts is the Habitat for Humanity Director in Tuscaloosa, and she believes that the partnership was a success.

“Well, it is a wonderful thing to be a part of helping this area, the Alberta area, recover since the tornado,” Potts said. “We are so fortunate to be able to partner with Mercedes, and they funded this home for $100,000, and also provided all the volunteer labor.”

This is the 68th house that Habitat for Humanity has built since the April 27, 2011 tornado outbreak.