Mountain Brook Police make arrest in Friday robbery, 2 suspects still at large

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — Mountain Brook Police have made an arrest in a Friday robbery that occurred on Mill Springs Road, according to the department.

Police took Kameren Daquone Wright, 18, into custody in connection on Monday with the crime. Wright was arrested on charges of Robbery 1st Degree, Burglary 1st Degree, and Trafficking in Stolen Identities through the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.

With Wright’s arrest, two suspects in the crime still remain at large, and the investigation is ongoing. His bond has been set at $275,000 on all charges.

