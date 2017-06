Although showers are clearing out of the forecast towards the end of the week, our last stretch of rainy days has caused damaged across Central Alabama. We’ve received reports of trees and power lines down, and flooding.

Alford Avenue between Audubon Circle and John Way is closed due to a tree being down.





A tree is down in the 800 block of Rose Drive.

Waters are rising in Buck Creek.





Businesses in Vestavia, including Vestavia Bowl, experienced flooding in their parking lots.