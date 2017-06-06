Samford grad with progressive disease graduates top of his class, helps others with disabilities

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WIAT) – One Samford graduate has not let his physical condition hinder his desire for learning or his passion for helping others.

Pete Petro has Duchenne muscular dystrophy. When he was 19 years old, he broke his leg while walking to class at Samford University. Now, he gets around campus in a wheelchair.

“Muscular dystrophy is a progressive disease. So, I got to the point where I couldn’t really walk that far,” Petro said. “I think you’ll find that if you talk to most disabled people who are in chairs, you know we have to work with what we’ve got and what we’ve got is our mind. And so we, or I at least work to sharpen it and make it as great of a mind as I can make it.”

Petro graduated at the top of his class in the Brock School of Business at Samford, but he’s not stopping there.

“So I plan to continue to take my masters classes here at Samford and pursue my CPA certification,” he says.

He also used his passion for learning to help others with disabilities by working for Alabama Family Trust. There, he prepared taxes for families with disabilities. Petro says it’s about having a passion for life and living life to the fullest.

“You know you can choose to wallow in despair about it, or you can just focus on the positive and work with what you’ve got to make it the best that you can make it,” he said.