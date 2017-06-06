Search for drowning victim continues through third day

Related Coverage Female victim identified, search continues for another after drowning at Big Wills Creek

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — The search for a drowning victim in Big Wills Creek entered its third day Tuesday. Multiple agencies have remained on scene since the drowning was reported Sunday.

Continued rain, fast currents and rising creek levels are not making the search for 48-year-old Alan Mcmahan any easier.

Visibility into the water was not good to begin with, but the rains have made it non-existent. There is even more debris in the water, and much of it gets trapped by the circulating current just below the dam.

Crews were able to put a boat in the water downstream Monday, but that was not an option Tuesday.

“They attempted to out a boat in earlier. Even downstream near the bank, the boat was so unstable that they called that off,” said Sgt. John Hallman with the Gadsden Police Department.

Family of the victim was on scene Tuesday. They are in a lot of pain, but they said they are grateful for the efforts by the search crews as well as the support staff, like the Red Cross and the Emergency Management Agency.

“That’s what we’re here for. I hate that they’re having to go through this. I could not imagine, you know, having to go through this traumatic event. But we’d like to help bring closure to them,” said Hallman.

Police say the search will continue until the victim is recovered.