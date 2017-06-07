2 people injured after alleged car theft leads to several collisions and loss of power

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police have taken a suspect into custody after an alleged stolen vehicle lead to a crash with two injuries and a loss of power in the area, according to Birmingham Police.

Police state that the incident began on Bessemer Road where a car was struck and the suspect vehicle left the scene. After leaving the scene, the suspect drove onto the interstate and exited on Arkadelphia Road, where officers were in the area searching for the vehicle.

An officer in a neighborhood reportedly observed the car striking four vehicles between the 600 and 800 block of 7th Street West before eventually striking that officer’s vehicle, according to police. At the end of the suspect’s alleged run, his vehicle struck an Alabama Power employee’s vehicle where the employee was sitting. The employee was taken to the hospital but is expected to be fine.

Another pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a vehicle that the suspect had reportedly struck. The suspect’s vehicle came to rest after knocking down a power pole in the area.

Alabama Power employees are currently at the scene on the 800 block of 7th Street West in Birmingham working to restore power.