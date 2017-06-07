Accident-prone road in East Birmingham sparks concerns

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A steep road in Eastern Birmingham is at the center of several safety concerns. People who use the road say it’s dangerous and needs to be repaved.

One of the main entrances to St. Vincent’s East Hospital sits at Medical Park Drive and Edwards Lake Road. People have grown more concerned about a steep hill that becomes even more dangerous when it rains.

Councilor Lashunda Scales tells CBS42 she’s brought up the issue to the Mayor’s Office for at least seven years now.

Meanwhile, people who use the road everyday say it hasn’t gotten any better.

“People running off side the road if you’re not familiar with the road it’s just the way different people drive,” said Denise McCurdy.

She says, rain or shine, she tries to avoid this road.

Back in December of 2016, a mail carrier was driving down the hill. The road was very slick at the time and he slid. His car jumped the curb and he busted his knee.

Councilor Scales shared pictures of the incident with CBS42.

The mail carrier required medical assistance from Birmingham Fire and Rescue. He had minor injuries.

Birmingham police tell CBS42 they’ve responded to 62 accidents on Medical Park Drive near Edwards Lake Road in 2016. Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews have responded to five accidents at the same intersection since February of this year.

Denise McCurdy says something needs to be done to make this road safer.

“It’s slippery they have to have some really good brakes. When I go down the hill I start riding my brakes all the way down,” said McCurdy.

The Director of Planning for Birmingham tells CBS42 that the city has met with hospital administrators and looked into options to elevate the curve. Engineers are designing the road, a process that’s expected to take about a month.