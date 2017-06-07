Alabama Ethics Commission finds probable cause Brighton Mayor Brandon Dean violated ethics act

BRIGHTON, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Ethics Commission has found probable cause on Wednesday that Brighton Mayor Brandon Dean violated the Alabama Ethics Act, according to a release from the organization.

The Commission has referred Dean’s case to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office, Bessemer Division.

Dean told CBS42 News that he believes the Commission came to this conclusion because he was not able to attend proceedings due to his grandmother’s funeral.

The mayor told CBS42 News that the case began when his car was vandalized, and he had to attend a meeting in Atlanta in his capacity as a member of the U.S. Global Leadership Alliance. Dean asked the city for the car which is reserved for the mayor, and instead the Brighton Police Chief sent a police car.

Dean refused to ride in the car, and again requested the mayor’s official vehicle as the police vehicle they sent to his address reportedly had no registration or insurance and an “automotive problem,” according to Dean. The mayor asked the chief for another vehicle.

The chief then reportedly provided Dean with an unmarked police car that had an invisible decal, which the chief believed to be compliant with all rules. Once Dean got into Atlanta, he claims that he relied only on public transportation, friends, and Uber services to get around.

The chief sent an email to the city council on why the car was issued to Dean, and though the letter says that Dean was issued for Thanksgiving weekend, he claims that he only had it for the meeting, and only used it to go back and forth from Birmingham to Atlanta for the conference.

According to Dean, he is more comfortable with the case being in the hands of the local DA as they are able to see the case for what it is and use their discretion.