(WIAT) — ALDI stores have issued a voluntary recall for certain varieties of Star Snacks nuts that were available in Alabama, according to the company.

The affected product, 8-ounce cans of Southern Grove Cashew Halves and Pieces, has a best-by date of November 27 or 28, 2018, with the UPC Code: 041498179366.

Those that have questions can call Star Snacks, the manufacturer of the nuts, at (201) 200-9820 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. EDT, Monday through Friday.

For more information, follow this link.