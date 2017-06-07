Birmingham Housing Authority awards scholarships to 7 high school graduates

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — “I appreciate every whooping I got, it kept me out of trouble, so I’m very lucky to be where I am now,” said Dylan Henderson, a graduate of Jackson-Olin High School and scholarship recipient.

Wise words from a class of 2017 local high school graduate, who among others were celebrated with scholarships from the very place that they live.

The Birmingham Housing Authority handed out several scholarships to high school grads who live in their housing communities, president and CEO Michael Lundy put it best, “Looking at this list of graduates and reviewing their plans as young professionals, I breathe a little easier knowing that our future is secure with this next generation of leaders,” Lundy said.

“These students inspire us as they move from one stage of development to the next. It is with great pride that the housing authority takes a moment to recognize the best and brightest of our youngest residents,” Lundy continued.

Music, disco lights and a sparkling ball rotated as the Birmingham Housing Authority celebrated some of its youngest residents with college scholarships.

“No matter where you are, it doesn’t determine where you go, so I am very happy to break that stereotype,” said Jayla Kirkland, who is headed to Florida State University on a full track and field scholarship.

And for two twins from Jackson-Olin High School, they are set to parts ways for the first time as they go to different colleges in the Fall, “all I hear everyday is how bad young black males are and it’s not the truth and them raising this money shows us that there are some great kids out there,” said Dylan Henderson, who is headed to Miles College in the Fall.

“Especially coming from this area with the crime rates, it just shows that where you come from doesn’t really matter as long as you know where you are going,” said D’Kota Henderson, who is headed to Alabama A&M in the Fall.

D’kota will be joined at A&M along with fellow scholarship recipient Paris Stevens, a resident of North Birmingham Homes who said she wants to keep striving for her family.

“Being an example for my younger siblings and even being an example for my older cousins and what not because it is never too late.”

Through the Birmingham Housing Authority Foundation, they were able to provide approximately $15,000 dollars in scholarships to 7 students.