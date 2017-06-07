Cullman praising Lowe’s employee after he provides complimentary wheelchair repair to homeless man

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — An act of kindness is drawing attention to a Cullman Lowe’s Hardware store.

After the Rock the South concert in Cullman got rained out on Saturday, a man with mobility problems got stranded at the store with his electric wheelchair. Many are calling Lowe’s employee Jeremy McKenzie and several Cullman Police officers good Samaritans after they helped the homeless man fix his wheelchair.

Lowe’s Assistant Manager Michael Johnson says he is very proud of his employee.

“That was another human being, you don’t have to be a good Samaritan to help another person. He did not do it for the recognition,” Johnson said. “It makes us feel like we are part of this community. Jeremy helping out a guy that was homeless and wheelchair bound and getting him mobile again.”

The man was stranded at Lowe’s after his wheelchair’s battery died. Several Police officers took the battery to a store to try to get it recharged.

McKenzie noticed the wheelchair needed repair work, so he pulled out tools to replace a number of old screws that were broken and fixed them. Johnson says it was just the right thing to do.

“There was some screws loose on the wheelchair and the battery so it did not work properly,” Johnson said. “So Jeremy went to our hardware department and gathered up screws and the tools needed to repair it and he repaired it.”

Cullman Police Captain Becky Boyd says her officers were just doing their jobs. Boyd says anytime police can help the community, they will do it.

“We have real good people here in Cullman, and I am not surprised by that man’s actions or the actions of our officers,” Boyd said. “If it happened again tonight, we would do it again.”

Boyd says the store was not able to recharge the battery, but officers did take the man back to the camp where he was staying. CBS 42 reached out to the disabled man, he says he was very grateful so many people were kind to him.