Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office conducting investigation after man shot in face

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a shooting that took place in North Jefferson County on Wednesday night, according to a release from the department.

Deputies responded to the scene at the 100 block of Valley Court around 8 p.m. to find an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound to the face. The man was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The male suspect reportedly fled the scene in a small red car, but was later taken into custody at the 2900 block of 2nd Place Northwest. The suspect is being questioned by detectives.

According to the department, the two men were outside the apartments arguing when the suspect pulled a gun and shot the victim.

WIAT will bring you more information as it becomes available.