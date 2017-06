PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Pelham man has bonded out of jail after being arrested on five felony child pornography charges, according to jail records.

Michael Gregory Creamer Jr. was booked on June 2 on five counts of Possession of Child Pornography, with a bail of $10,000 assigned to each charge.

At this time, there is no information on Creamer’s trial date, but information will be added as it becomes available.