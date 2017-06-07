Veteran claims she was told to leave restaurant with service dog

HAMILTON, Ala. (WIAT) — A Marion County veteran is upset after she said she was told to leave a Hamilton restaurant because of her service dog.

Shelecia Nelms told CBS 42 News the incident happened at the Asian Wok Buffet Monday.

Nelms is concerned the restaurant violated the American’s with Disabilities Act (ADA).

“To go through what I went through and what all of my brothers and sisters went through in arms, to be treated that way, I just don’t find it right at all,” said Nelms.

After serving as a mechanic in the Army overseas in Iraq, Nelms said life wasn’t the same upon her return.

“I couldn’t transition as well and I started having you know, the real bad panic attacks, and then they diagnosed me with PTSD,” said Nelms.

A doctor recommended Nelms get a service dog. Last month, she picked up her companion, Star, after several days of training together in Georgia.

“She’s made me to where I am not so home bound anymore, where I want to get out and do things,” Nelms said.

Nelms said Star is trained to warn her when a panic attack is coming on. ADA guidelines state that a service animal must be individually trained to do work or perform tasks for an individual with a disability.

For those with anxiety, the ADA states that if a dog has been trained to sense that an anxiety attack is about to happen and take a specific action to help avoid the attack or less its impact, that would qualify as a service animal.

“She’ll take her paw and she’ll sit it on my knee, and if I don’t address it then, she’ll keep pawing at me,” said Nelms.

With Star by her side and able to warn her, Nelms said she is no longer afraid to do normal things in public, like going out to eat.

She said Monday’s trip to Asian Wok Buffet with her family was a nightmare after she was seated by the waitress.

“She comes back and she’s like my boss told me that I have to tell you that you have to leave, and I’m like why, she said because of your dog, your dog can’t be in here,” said Nelms.

A CBS 42 reporter went to the business and spoke to the waitress involved. She did not want to go on camera.

The waitress said she perceived that some customers were uncomfortable with the dog, but said no one complained. Nelms said the dog never barked and never posed a threat to anyone inside.

According to the waitress, her manager told her to ask Helms to go outside because animals were not allowed inside.

Nelms said she told the staff that Star was a service dog. There is no outside seating.

“It really kind of dropped me back down a notch to see the kind of treatment that I got,” said Nelms.

CBS 42 left a phone number for the manager, but never received a phone call. The waitress and another employee said they would keep the experience in mind for the future.

To learn more about rules for service dogs under the ADA, click here.