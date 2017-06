VAIL, Colo. — One homeowner reviewed surveillance footage after what she thought was a burglary and was shocked by what she saw.

Katie Hawley says she left her living room window open and realized that a bear had entered her home.

In the footage, the animal plays a short tune on the piano before heading to the kitchen where it opened a jar of peanut butter.

Hawley thinks she scared the bear away when she opened the front door.