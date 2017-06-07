Walker Co. seeking financial advice from Jefferson Co.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)– Walker County leaders are turning to Jefferson County for financial advice. Walker County is facing bankruptcy if the county can’t find a way to pay off nearly $1.5 million.

The options are either make payments on the debt by February, or file for bankruptcy. Walker County commissioners are hoping to pass a one cent sales tax to avoid the bankruptcy option.

Walker County leaders are reportedly meeting with Jefferson County commissioners and the attorneys to talk about their options.

Jefferson County emerged from filing bankruptcy back in 2011. And things are turning a corner.

But as Commissioner Jimmie Stephens says, what works for Jefferson County may not be the best fit for Walker County. “You have to make tough decisions irrespective of political consequences. You have to do what is right and you have to look and live within your revenue stream. and look and be able to adjust that. And there is no easy way,” he said.

Stephens says just like a household budget, you either have to increase revenue, or make cuts to spending.

For Walker County, that means raising a one cent sales tax. There’s a vote on August 15th. If it doesn’t pass and the county files for bankruptcy, a judge could still force the county to pay off debt. That could mean cuts from other areas of the county’s budget.