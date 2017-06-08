1994 Gadsden restaurant robbery survivor speaks out

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — A man convicted of killing three people at a Gadsden restaurant is scheduled to be executed Thursday.

More than 20 years has passed since three people were killed, there was only one survivor.

Wednesday afternoon, lawyers for Robert Melson filed a series of motions to delay his execution again. Just a day before, the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for his execution after lifting a stay.

Melson and several other inmates were challenging the state’s planned use of a certain sedative.

It’s been more than 20 years since the night Bryant Archer and three other Popeye’s employees were held at gunpoint.

Bryant Archer was just 17 at the time. He tells CBS42 he was just cleaning up at work when things turned deadly.

Archer says around 11:30 pm on April 15, 1994 he noticed his coworker being led into the restaurant. Archer was later led into the office and then locked in the freezer.

“I got put in the office they got the money got it in the bag and then we got put in the freezer they shut the door and I was the first one in and the other ones were behind me,” said Archer.

His three coworkers were shot to death. Archer was shot five times and survived.

“I really didn’t know what all was taking place. I knew we were getting robbed and all that but I would’ve never thought that we’d be shot or anything like that,” he said.

Archer says he’s forgiven Melson and the other man involved.

“As far as them being forgive on my end I have forgiven them but they still need to pay for their crimes the other family members, I imagine they would feel the same way,” he said.

Archer doesn’t speak to any of the victim’s family members right now. Archer had no plans to attend Melson’s possible execution.

Melson’s execution was scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m. in Atmore. That was before Melson’s lawyers made a series of legal filings Wednesday seeking a stay.

CBS42 will continue to follow this story.