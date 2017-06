BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Three choppers are en route to a crash on Hwy 278 in Blount County near Brooksville Crossing, Deputy Tim Kent told CBS 42.

Kent said he wasn’t sure how many people are injured or the number of cars involved. Alabama State Troopers say there is one fatality confirmed and multiple injuries. The crash is near the 102 mile marker.

Blount County 911 says the road is closed at this time.