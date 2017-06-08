3 teens charged in Mountain Brook home invasion

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — Three teens are facing charges related to a home invasion in Mountain Brook last week.

Mountain Brook Police Chief Ted Cook says the robbery happened June 2 in the 3500 block of Mills Springs Road.

Police took Kameren Daquone Wright, 18, into custody in connection on Monday with the crime. Wright was arrested on charges of Robbery 1st Degree, Burglary 1st Degree, and Trafficking in Stolen Identities through the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.

Wednesday, police took two more suspects into custody. 17-year-old Christopher Frederick Benefield Jr and 18-year-old Gregory Allen Birdsong were changed Thursday with robbery in the first degree as well as burglary in the first degree through the Jefferson County DA’s Office. Bond was set at $200,000.00 for each defendant.