Birth control pills recalled after being packaged in the wrong order

A pharmaceutical company is recalling a package of birth control pills because they were packaged in the wrong order, which may result in unintended pregnancy.

The pills are sold under the name Mibelas 24. They were distributed to wholesalers, clinics, and retail pharmacies across the country.

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the first four days of the packets have four non-hormonal placebo tablets instead of the active tablets.

The recalled product has an expiration date of May 2018.

If you have the recalled product, notify your physician and return it to the pharmacy or place of purchase.