Alabama church bus crashes in Atlanta area; several injured, some critical

ATLANTA (AP) — An Alabama church bus with children on board has crashed in the Atlanta area, leaving several people injured.

It was not immediately clear how many people were hurt in the wreck Thursday afternoon. Firetrucks and ambulances swarmed the area near Atlanta’s airport. Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville, Alabama, posted on its Facebook page that one of its buses with its student ministry mission was involved in a crash while traveling to the airport.

The post says there are “several serious injuries” but did not provide further details:

“PRAY! One of the buses with the student ministry mission had an accident on the way to the Atlanta airport. Several serious injuries. Please pray for those injured and parents as they travel to Atlanta.”

Images from the scene showed the bus had come to rest on top of another vehicle.

The church’s education minister, Terry Slay, told WXIA-TV (http://on.11alive.com/2sjPzgW ) that the bus was carrying 11th- and 12th-graders, along with adults. He did not know how many people were on the bus. Slay says some of the injuries are critical.