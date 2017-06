BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Fire quickly controlled a house fire in north Birmingham Thursday morning.

Officials responded to a call around 1 a.m. to a structure in the 4500 block of 40th Place North. Upon arrival, crews noticed heavy fire showing in the back of the one-story house.

About half of the structure sustained fire and smoke damage. No one was injured.

This fire is currently under investigation.