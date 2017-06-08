Firefighters reunite with two dogs saved from burning home



ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — A family is calling Alabaster firefighters heroes after crews rescued two dogs from a burning home this week.

The fire gutted a kitchen at a house in the 200 block of Wagon Trail Monday.

“I looked in the kitchen and my stove top was in flames, just engulfed,” said Melinda Moorehouse.

Moorehouse was able to run out of the house and call 911. She didn’t realize her two dogs didn’t follow her until she was outside the house.

“I wanted to go back upstairs and get them, but I knew I couldn’t because the smoke, even just from running back from the deck through the house, it had already gotten so bad and I knew I had to get out,” Moorehouse recalled.

While crews worked to knock down the fire, a second group was able to go inside and locate both dogs hiding upstairs.

“You could see maybe a foot or so in front of your face and that was it, so we used our thermal energy cameras,” said David Sprich, with the Alabaster Fire Department.

Fire officials said both dogs inhaled smoke and needed oxygen. AFD has pet oxygen masks thanks to a grant and help from an area Girl Scout troop several years ago.

Thursday, the dogs, named Gracie and Luna, were released from the veterinarian’s office. The animals and family were reunited with the men who helped save them.

“Thank you guys, I’m going to start crying,” said Moorehouse.

The AFD fire chief called it a special moment. First responders don’t always receive updates on how victims are doing after an incident.

“It’s a meaningful day to be able to come out and spend time with the family as well as the dogs,” said Chief Jim Golden.

Family members are counting their blessings and are just glad they had a chance to show their gratitude to the people who helped.

“It was so nice to meet them because I didn’t see any faces that night, they were all in the gear,” said Moorehouse.

Despite being called heroes, those involved said they were simply doing their jobs, but are glad they could help a family in need.

“To be able to do something like that, do some good for somebody else, and save their dogs and save the rest of their house, it’s just a really good feeling,” said Sprich.

According to AFD, Moorehouse was able to get out of the house because of a working smoke detector.