Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office searching for black bear in Center Point

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with a veterinarian from Birmingham Zoo and the Alabama Game Warden after a Center Point resident spotted a black bear in her backyard, according to the department.

The resident spotted the bear just before 5:30 p.m. on Thursday on the 100 block of Hillview Lane in Center Point. The caller told police that she had heard her dogs barking, and she looked out to see a black bear in her backyard.

Deputies arrived to see the bear leave her yard to walk into a wooded area between Hillview Lane and Fox Hill Drive where they lost sight of it, according to department reports.

Anyone who sees the bear is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (205) 325-1450 and give the location without approaching the animal.