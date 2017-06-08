Neighbors remember man killed by alleged fleeing felon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Neighbors brought balloons to the site Thursday where 69-year-old Fred Wilson died. He was struck by a vehicle when a pickup truck collided with it on 7th Street West.

“I’m going to miss him. I’m going to miss Mr Wilson. Nice, quiet man,” said Gail Albright who lives across the street from where Wilson died.

Albright said Wilson was a friendly person who could often be found walking through the neighborhood.

“He would come and sit down on the wall every day and just relax. And go to the store and come back. And he would talk to me from across the street. He’ll say, ‘I’m just resting. I’m fixing to go back to my place.’ I’d say, ‘Okay!’” explained Albright.

The spot where he often stopped to rest is exactly where he was when a speeding truck collided with another vehicle on 7th Street West.

“A red truck was flying down the road and he slammed into the back of the white truck twice. And then he slowed down as if he was going to make a complete stop but he didn’t,” said Nicole Hatter, Office Manager at Dentistry for Awesome Kids just down the street. She witnessed the multiple collisions.

“I was in the house and I heard that lick. And when I came out, the truck was on top of him,” said Albright.

Hatter got her coworkers and ran to see if they could help. Albright tried to comfort her friend.

“He was still talking for a while. And I told him, I said. ‘Don’t move.’ I said, ‘Medical is on the way.’”

Meanwhile, neighbors said the speeding pickup ran a stop sign, colliding with two more vehicles at the intersection, including a police car.

“[The truck] Slammed into the Altima, then he slammed into the police officer’s car, and then he just gunned it and shot straight down 7th and slammed into the light pole,” said Hatter.

Police arrested 24-year-old Cody Abney at the scene. His record includes prior arrests for theft and prison time for forgery.

Abney has been charged with theft by the Hueytown police and more charges are expected.