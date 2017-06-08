Prattville Police officer suffers minor injuries after shooting, suspect reportedly commits suicide

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Prattville police officer is recovering from minor injuries after a shooting on Thursday, according to troopers at the scene.

The officer was shot in the chest while responding to a call, but was wearing a bulletproof vest, and walked away with minor injuries.

Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson told WAKA News that the gunman later went inside a house and fired off a shot. Officers later confirmed that he had taken his own life.

WIAT will bring you more information as it becomes available.